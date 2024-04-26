 Richa Chadha's 'Hero' Rekha Kisses Her Baby Bump At Heeramandi Screening; INSIDE Video Goes Viral
Richa Chadha looked overwhelmed after Rekha's heartfelt gesture

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress Rekha attended the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited web series Heeramandi in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 24). Several inside pictures and videos of the actress with the show's star cast has been doing the rounds on social media. An adorable video of Rekha's interaction with Richa Chadha has also surfaced.

In the now-viral video, Rekha is seen praising Richa's performance in the film and hugging her. The veteran star also kissed Richa's baby bump. The mom-to-be looked overwhelmed after Rekha's heartfelt gesture.

The video was posted by a celebrity photographer on Instagram and it went viral within no time. Netizens called Rekha a "pure-hearted soul" and were all praise for her sweet gesture.

Check out the video here:

article-image

After watching the series, Rekha also heaped praise on Richa. She reportedly lauded her performance as Lajjo in the web series. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rekha and Richa also shared a warm hug and shed some tears.

Expressing her feelings about the heartfelt encounter with Rekha, Richa said, "Receiving praise and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn't have asked for bigger validation; my heart is full."

Richa also said that for playing Lajjo in Heeramandi, she took inspiration from Rekha. "There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that, I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan. She has been my inspiration, my hero, and she’s the definition of what an icon is."

Heeramandi is all set to release on Netflix on May 1. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and others. The show created quite a buzz ever since it was announced, especially because of its stellar star cast.

Bhansali is all set to mark his web series debut with Heeramandi, which will show a world where courtesans were once queens. The character posters and trailer of the magnum opus promise a visual odyssey and a tale of power, love and freedom set against the backdrop of pre-independent India.

