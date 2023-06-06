7 Times Deepika Padukone Gave Tips To Deal With Depression

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood diva who is known for her acting in various versatile roles, has also been vocal about her mental health and problems related to it
Deepika spoke about her battle with clinical depression and how she overcame it back in 2015, when talking about Mental Health was still a taboo. Here are 5 times Deepika game tips to deal with mental health, that everyone should know
Nothing beats excerise, so make sure to take out time for your body. You can meditate as well, so that it has a positive effect on both your physical and mental health
Go out and spend some time in the nature. This experience will help you to feel full of energy and connected to your roots
Maintain a routine for mental health and make sure to follow it thoroughly that will keep you indulged and stress-free
Pursue your passion as only after working on your hobby, you feel relaxed. Painting, Cooking, craft, muisc, or even sports, make sure to pursue that in your daily busy life
Last but not the least, make sure to spend some time with your loved ones. Having an conversation with your loved ones is extremely important to feel good and relief somje of the stress
