Planning a trip to Bhutan inspired by Deepika Padukone? 8 places to visit in the 'Land of the thunder Dragon'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023
Punakha Dzong also known as 'The Palace of Great Happiness' is located at Punakha valley that once served as a capital of Bhutan. Situated at a height of 1,200m, the palace is a popular tourist attraction
Bhutan Tourism
Tiger's Nest Monastery overlooking the Paro Valley is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The only way to reach the monastery that stands at a cliff's edge is via a trek or a pony ride
Bhutan Tourism
Tashichho Dzong Monastery, located in Thimphu-the capital of Bhutan is worth the vist
Bhutan Tourism
Phobjikha Valley- the glacial valley is perfect for nature lovers. The place is home to the Black-Necked Cranes as well
Bhutan Tourism
Jigme Dorji National Park is one of the highest national parks in the world. It is home to more than 30 wildlife species and some rare floral species
Bhutan Tourism
Bumthang or the Jakar Valley is the ‘Little Switzerland’ of Bhutan. The challenging trails are perfect among the adrenaline seekers
Bhutan Tourism
Mount Chomolhari, also known as the ‘Bride of the Kangchenjunga’ is a part of Himalayas. The mountain located 2,700m above ground level is perfect for thrill seekers
Bhutan Tourism
Trongsa positioned on an elevated hilltop is known as the balcony of Bhutan. The place is popular for its scenic beauty and beautiful monasteries
Bhutan Tourism
Thanks For Reading!