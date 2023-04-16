Planning a trip to Bhutan inspired by Deepika Padukone? 8 places to visit in the 'Land of the thunder Dragon'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023

Punakha Dzong also known as 'The Palace of Great Happiness' is located at Punakha valley that once served as a capital of Bhutan. Situated at a height of 1,200m, the palace is a popular tourist attraction

Tiger's Nest Monastery overlooking the Paro Valley is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The only way to reach the monastery that stands at a cliff's edge is via a trek or a pony ride

Tashichho Dzong Monastery, located in Thimphu-the capital of Bhutan is worth the vist

Phobjikha Valley- the glacial valley is perfect for nature lovers. The place is home to the Black-Necked Cranes as well

Jigme Dorji National Park is one of the highest national parks in the world. It is home to more than 30 wildlife species and some rare floral species

Bumthang or the Jakar Valley is the ‘Little Switzerland’ of Bhutan. The challenging trails are perfect among the adrenaline seekers

Mount Chomolhari, also known as the ‘Bride of the Kangchenjunga’ is a part of Himalayas. The mountain located 2,700m above ground level is perfect for thrill seekers

Trongsa positioned on an elevated hilltop is known as the balcony of Bhutan. The place is popular for its scenic beauty and beautiful monasteries

