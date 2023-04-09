Not Rajasthan, 7 royal palaces from Eastern India that are lesser known but hold a rich history

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023

Belgadia Palace, Odisha is recommended by the TIME magazine. The beautiful palace has been restored and turned into a hotel where you can enjoy the royal life

Belgadia Palace

Hazarduari Palace located in West Bengal's Murshidabad is known for its '1000' doors. The palace has been turned into a museum which houses collections from the Nawabs

West Bengal Tourism

Neermahal Palace in Tripura is the largest water palace in India. The palace was built by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya bahadur in 1930

Tripadvisor

Cooch Behar Palace, West Bengal is a property inspired by the Buckingham Palace built during the reign of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan in 1887

West Bengal Tourism

Rajbari Bawali, West Bengal is a beautiful palace that has been turned into a hotel, so that you can enjoy the luxury

Rajbari Bawali

Gajlaxmi Palace is located in Dhenkanal town, Odisha. The palace situated on the slopes of the Paniohala Hill is the official royal palace of the Singhdeo dynasty of Dhenkanal princely state in Odisha

tripadvisor

Jhargram Palace, situated in West Bengal's Jhargram district is home to the Malla Dev Royal family. The structure combines the Italian and Islamic architecture model

jhargrampalace.com

