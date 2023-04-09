Not Rajasthan, 7 royal palaces from Eastern India that are lesser known but hold a rich history

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023
Belgadia Palace, Odisha is recommended by the TIME magazine. The beautiful palace has been restored and turned into a hotel where you can enjoy the royal life
Belgadia Palace
Hazarduari Palace located in West Bengal's Murshidabad is known for its '1000' doors. The palace has been turned into a museum which houses collections from the Nawabs
West Bengal Tourism
Neermahal Palace in Tripura is the largest water palace in India. The palace was built by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya bahadur in 1930
Tripadvisor
Cooch Behar Palace, West Bengal is a property inspired by the Buckingham Palace built during the reign of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan in 1887
West Bengal Tourism
Rajbari Bawali, West Bengal is a beautiful palace that has been turned into a hotel, so that you can enjoy the luxury
Rajbari Bawali
Gajlaxmi Palace is located in Dhenkanal town, Odisha. The palace situated on the slopes of the Paniohala Hill is the official royal palace of the Singhdeo dynasty of Dhenkanal princely state in Odisha
tripadvisor
Jhargram Palace, situated in West Bengal's Jhargram district is home to the Malla Dev Royal family. The structure combines the Italian and Islamic architecture model
jhargrampalace.com
Thanks For Reading!