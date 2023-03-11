Top 10 Forts and Palaces in India for destination weddings

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kisra Advani's wedding venue Suryagarh Palatial Haveli at Jaisalmer is known for its striking architecture, exotic wellness facilities and handpicked desert explorations

Do you remember the wedding venue from Ye Jawani hai Deewani? That's Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Get married at the palace situated in the middle of a lake

Hyderabad's Falaknuma palace is the heritage property turned into a hoteln perfect for the big fat Indian wedding

Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur is where 'Desi' girl Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas. The palance is perfect for your failytale wedding!

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner is the residence of the last reigning maharaja of Bikaner. The property is all things royal

Jehan Numa Palace, Bhopal is a 18th century palace of the last begum of Bhopal. The palace is a perfect destination for your lavish wedding

Lukshmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara is a 18th-century palace located in Gujarat. The palace is perfect for completing your fairy tale

Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan is where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married. The palace is known for its old worm charm

Alila Fort, Bishangarh looks like it just emerged out of fairytale. Have your Cinderalla moment with the man you love

