IN PICS: 10 stunning hotels in India which are like a wonderland

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 15, 2023
Ski on some of Asia’s finest slopes in winter or tee off on the world’s highest golf course at the the Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa loacted in Gulmarg
Makemytrip
Located on the banks of Lake Pichola, the Oberoi Udaivilas at Udaipur is a picture perfect getaway
Makemytrip
Experience luxury at the Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar overlooking the Dal Lake and Himalayan mountains
Makemytrip
JW Marriott Walnut Grove Resort Spa in Mussorie is a luxe contemporary resort at the foothills of Himalayas
Booking
Evolve Back at Hampi features all the charms of the Vijayanagara Empire like the stone-paved boulevards, arched hallways and regal chambers
Booking
Enjoy your stay at Java Rain Resorts at Chikmagalur which is located in the coffee plantation amid Mullayangiri Hills
Thrillopia
Experience a fairytale at Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur
TajHotels
The Oberoi Vanyavilas is a jungle resort located at the border of Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve that features a spa, outdoor pool and fitness center
Check into Hyderabad's Falaknuma palace to experience royalty
TajHotels
Suryagarh Palatial Haveli at Jaisalmer is known for its striking architecture, exotic wellness facilities and handpicked desert explorations