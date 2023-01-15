IN PICS: 10 stunning hotels in India which are like a wonderland

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 15, 2023

Ski on some of Asia’s finest slopes in winter or tee off on the world’s highest golf course at the the Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa loacted in Gulmarg

Makemytrip

Located on the banks of Lake Pichola, the Oberoi Udaivilas at Udaipur is a picture perfect getaway

Makemytrip

Experience luxury at the Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar overlooking the Dal Lake and Himalayan mountains

Makemytrip

JW Marriott Walnut Grove Resort Spa in Mussorie is a luxe contemporary resort at the foothills of Himalayas

Booking

Evolve Back at Hampi features all the charms of the Vijayanagara Empire like the stone-paved boulevards, arched hallways and regal chambers

Booking

Enjoy your stay at Java Rain Resorts at Chikmagalur which is located in the coffee plantation amid Mullayangiri Hills

Thrillopia

Experience a fairytale at Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur

TajHotels

The Oberoi Vanyavilas is a jungle resort located at the border of Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve that features a spa, outdoor pool and fitness center

Check into Hyderabad's Falaknuma palace to experience royalty

TajHotels

Suryagarh Palatial Haveli at Jaisalmer is known for its striking architecture, exotic wellness facilities and handpicked desert explorations