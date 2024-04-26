 Allu Arjun Hikes His Fees To ₹150 Crore After Pushpa Success: Reports
Reports went viral that the makers of Pushpa: The Rule, aka Pushpa 2, have already signed a lucrative deal for its OTT release worth a whopping Rs 275 crore

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

South superstar Allu Arjun has emerged to be one of the most bankable actors, especially after the success of his film Pushpa, and now, ahead of the release of Pushpa 2, the actor seems to have hiked his fees to a whopping amount. If reports are to be believed, he will now take home a paycheck of Rs 150 crore for his films.

Recently, reports went viral that the makers of Pushpa: The Rule, aka Pushpa 2, have already signed a lucrative deal for its OTT release worth a whopping Rs 275 crore, as a result of which, Allu Arjun's fee too has been hiked by 30 per cent.

The actor, who earlier charged around Rs 100 crore for his films, will now charge Rs 150 crore going ahead.

With that, Allu Arjun has now become one of the highest paid actors, not just in the South but across Indian cinema.

article-image

Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day this year, and a few days ago, the makers broke the internet with a video of the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. In the video, he can be seen having transformed into 'Ardhnarishwar', meaning part man, part woman and part God.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Rashmika Mandanna reprise her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil will essay a key role. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Besides Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun also has a film with Atlee, the details of which have been kept under wraps. The actor will start working on the film after the release of Pushpa 2.

