Rohit Shetty To Postpone Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Release To Avoid Clash With Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

Two of the biggest blockbusters of 2024—Singham Again and Pushpa 2: The Rule—were slated to clash at the box office on August 15, 2024. However, it looks like Rohit Shetty has decided to move the release date of Singham Again.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and the team have been shooting thoroughly for Singham Again to make sure the film will be released during the August 15, 2024, weekend.

"However, the shoot is taking longer than expected as a film like Singham Again requires a lot of attention. Rohit and Ajay don't want to rush through the proceedings only to make it to a certain release date. They want the scale and vision to come out exactly as fleshed on the paper without any compromise," added the report.

However, Rohit and Ajay have conveyed their idea of delaying the film to Jio Studios. "Jio has suggested a Diwali 2024 release to Rohit and Ajay, and the duo is also considering the date. The timelines of VFX and background score are now being reworked keeping the Diwali 2024 deadline in mind. Diwali has also proved to be lucky for Ajay and Rohit combo," the source said.

An official announcement is yet to be made. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.