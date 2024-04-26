VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Chops Off Wedding Gown, Dyes It Black For Risque Look At Mumbai Event

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn as she attended a glamorous fashion event in the city on Thursday wearing a risque black gown. And as fans swooned over her look, the actress revealed that it was actually her wedding gown from 2017 which underwent a drastic transformation to turn into the edgy black dress that stole the limelight.

As Samantha dropped gorgeous photos of herself in the gown, she highlighted the importance of sustainability and wrote that she was taking one step at a time towards saving the environment by repurposing her old clothes.

"We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We’re past that stage when it was a choice. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion," she wrote in the caption.

She went on to say, "While that might sound insignificant… entitled even… to many… I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable. And every little gesture, every little decisive action, is important. It all adds up."

She also shared a video in which the designers can be seen chopping off her wedding gown, dyeing in black and restyling it to give it a new look and feel.

As soon as she shared the breathtaking photos, her fans bombarded her comments section with compliments and gushed about how beautiful she looked in the repurposed gown.

Read Also Best Fashion Moments From GQ Young Influential Awards 2024

Samantha got married to Naga Chaitanya back in October 2017 in a lavish wedding. The two had a traditional Telugu marriage ceremony as well as a white wedding and the actress looked straight out of a fairytale in her white gown.

However, the two parted ways in 2021 and if reports are to be believed, the marriage ended on a rather sour note. Neither Samantha nor Chaitanya have revealed the real reason behind their divorce even after all these years, and the two even refrain from talking about each other in public.