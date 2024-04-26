Best Fashion Moments From GQ Young Influential Awards 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 26, 2024
The GQ Young Influential Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai on Thursday and celebs made sure to put their best foot forward. The Archies star Khushi Kapoor donned a two-piece set with a mini purse and black shoes. The sleek ponytail with red lips and earrings beautifully complemented her style
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Actor Rajkummar Rao, who also won the Most Influential Young Indians Award at The GQ Awards, went for a dashing maroon suit look.
Bhumi Pednekar gave a bold white look at the GQ awards in a Grace Ling outfit. The look was perfectly accessorised with a Butt minaudiere shiny silver bag.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Tiger Shroff went for a semi-formal look. He looked dashing and chic at the red carpet.
Anusha Dandekar stood out in a stylish green look at the award. She looked glamorous in the attire, which had a unique pattern and structure
Actor Vijay Verma went for an all-black look, looking stylish and cool.
Alaya F opted for a mini white dress with glowing makeup, exuding a fairytale charm. The footwear perfectly complemented the look.
Varun Dhawan also attended the GQ Awards in a semi-formal attire. He looked handsome and dashing in the well-tailored suit.
Esha Gupta grabbed eyeballs in a sexy sheer black gown at the awards night. The dress was perfectly styled with minimal jewellery and a sleek bun.