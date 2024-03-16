'Sexy Is Not My Thing, I Don't Feel Pretty': Samantha Admits NOT Being Comfortable With Her Sexuality

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who made headlines for her divorce from ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, as well as battling Myositis in 2023, recently opened up about her discomfort with her sexuality. She also said that she doesn't feel pretty or look like other girls, at the India Today Conclave 2024.

During one of the segments at the event, Samantha opened up about her decision to do Oo Antava in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise. "The decision to do it was similar to doing Raji (The Family Man 2). I think the good side of not having too many people around you, no people in your ear putting their opinions that you need to cater to. This is the good side. The flip side is, that I need to make mistakes, learn from them and own my gut instincts."

The actress added, "The decision to do Oo Antava came from the place where I had to explore that facet of being an actor. I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality. I am not very comfortable or confident. I have always operated from a place like ‘I am not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls."

Although initially apprehensive, Samantha embraced the challenge, acknowledging her development both as an actor and as an individual. "Sexy is not my thing," she said and added that she underscored her resolve to confront obstacles directly and overcome her fears.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen sharing screen space opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda in the film Kushi. The actress will next be seen in the Indian version of the spy series Citadel with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.