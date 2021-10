Paul Walker's daughter Meadow marries actor Louis Thornton-Allan; Vin Diesel walks her down the aisle

Los Angeles [US]: Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has tied the knot.

On Saturday, Meadow took to Instagram to reveal that she got married to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

She posted a black and white video of her beachside wedding and captioned it as, "we're married."

In another post, she uploaded a picture with Paul's 'Fast & Furious' co-star Vin Diesel, who walked the model down the aisle in place of her father.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Paul, who played Brian O'Connor in the 'Fast and Furious franchise', tragically died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40. Meadow was just 15 when Paul passed away.

After the demise of Paul, Diesel maintained a close relationship with Meadow, who calls him her godfather.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:02 AM IST