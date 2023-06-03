When Shah Rukh Khan tried flirting with Deepika Padukone but her response left him embarrassed; WATCH

Bollywood is the industry where casting older actors opposite younger actresses often becomes a topic of discussion. However, amidst the endless controversy, there are certain pairs that have captured the hearts of audiences over the years, and one such duo is none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Their on-screen chemistry has proven to be a winning formula, and their latest collaboration in the film 'Pathaan' set the box office ablaze. In fact, ‘Pathaan’ has emerged as the most successful film in the history of the Hindi film industry.

Deepika reminds SRK of their age gap in an old VIRAL video

While fans adore this dynamic duo, it's no secret that there exists a significant age difference between them. Even Deepika Padukone, the Fighter star herself, acknowledged this fact, leaving Shah Rukh Khan caught in a hilarious moment.

In a recently resurfaced video that has gone viral on the internet, Deepika can be seen playfully reminding SRK that she wasn't even born when he attempted to flirt with her.

The video captures a conversation between Deepika and a journalist, where she shares details about her life. Hailing from Bangalore, she reveals that she has only been in Mumbai for five years. The journalist then points out that Shah Rukh Khan also spent his younger days in the same city, and even in the same area.

Intrigued, SRK playfully asks Deepika if she happened to be the girl he used to meet during his childhood visits. Deepika promptly shuts down the joke, asserting that she wasn’t even born at that time.

Check out Deepika and SRK's old interview video here:

Deepika and Shah Rukh's bond

Despite the initial playful banter, it is evident that Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan share a strong bond of friendship today. They have stood by each other through thick and thin, and their camaraderie was on full display during the successful press conference of ‘Pathaan’,

Deepika had nothing but praise for SRK, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity he gave her in ‘Om Shanti Om’, which proved to be the breakthrough moment of her career. This enduring friendship has undoubtedly come a long way.