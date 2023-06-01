Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & others have a mega reunion - Pics inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's iconic film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' achieved another milestone on Wednesday as it clocked 10 years on May 31. Right from the characters of the film to the dialogues and songs, everything went on to be a rage in the country when the film released 10 years ago, and it continues to be fresh in the minds of movie-lovers even after all this time.

The timeless classic was helmed by director Ayan Mukerji and it propelled him to overnight fame. The film is loved equally today, or may be more, as compared to when it released in 2013.

And while fans were all nostalgic on Wednesday over 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' completing 10 whole years, the team of the film got together under one roof, sending the internet into a frenzy.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' reunion

On Thursday morning, Ayan took the internet by storm as he dropped pictures from the mega party that was hosted at his place the night before.

The original cast of the film -- Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin -- got together and partied the night away, and the picture broke the internet within minutes. Fans couldn't help but look back at one of the dialogues from the film: "Kitne jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye na hum..."

In one of the photos, the crew of the film, including Ayan, producer Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Pritam, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sharan Sharma, and others were seen huddled on the couch for the perfect picture.

'Making this movie was greatest joys of my life': Ayan Mukerji

On Wednesday, as fans celebrated 10 years of YJHD, Ayan took to his Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for the film which he called his "second child".

"Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!" he wrote, along with a montage of some unseen behind-the-scenes video clips.

He went on to say that when people approach him, he thinks they might say something about his film 'Brahmastra', but they actually just discuss YJHD with him

"A big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!" he wrote.