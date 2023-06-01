Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who visited religious places before film release

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

Several Bollywood celebs have been visiting religious places of late ahead of the release of their films

Sara Ali Khan recently paid a visit to the reverred Mahakal temple in Ujjain, ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release

She and Vicky Kaushal also reached the Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow

Kartik Aaryan was spotted seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak ahead of Shehzada release

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor had visited Somnath temple for Brahmastra success

Deepika Padukone visited Siddhivinayak temple before Chhapaak release

Around the release of Uunchaai, Amitabh Bachchan visited the Siddhivinayak temple with Abhishek

Samantha kickstarted the promotions of Shaakuntalam by visiting Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu and climbing 600 steps

Ajay Devgn sought blessings at Kashi Vishwanath before Drishyam 2 release

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff had visited the Mahim Dargah before Heropanti 2 hit the theatres

Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan and Priya Bapat visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for City of Dreams 3

