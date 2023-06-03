Shah Rukh Khan setting ‘daddy goals’ as he visits son Aryan Khan on the sets of his debut web series

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a surprise visit to the sets of his son Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut. Known for his protectiveness towards his children, Shah Rukh Khan once again showed his support for his son's aspirations.

Aryan Khan, following in his father's illustrious footsteps, has embarked on a new journey as a director. His maiden project, a six-part web series produced by Shah Rukh Khan himself, began filming on Friday.

The series, tentatively titled 'Stardom', has already generated considerable buzz in the industry. Aryan had announced the completion of the script back in December 2022, and now the cameras have started rolling.

Daddy SRK visits son Aryan on the sets

The shooting for the series commenced at a mill in Worli, where the team captured a few office sequences. Impressively, Aryan arrived on set well before the scheduled call time of 7 am, displaying his dedication and commitment to his directorial debut.

However, the surprise of the day came when Shah Rukh Khan himself arrived on the set to extend his heartfelt wishes to his son. This gesture not only showcased the actor's pride in his son's accomplishments but also emphasized the bond they share.

According to reports, around 350 people are involved in the making of this web series, highlighting the scale and ambition of the project.

Starring the talented Lakshya Lalwani, the series promises to offer a fictionalized glimpse into the Hindi film industry. Fans eagerly await Aryan Khan's directorial venture, which is slated for release on an OTT platform next year.

Khan Family's professional front

While Aryan Khan focuses on his behind-the-camera responsibilities, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, gears up for her own acting debut. She is set to grace the screens in the upcoming OTT movie 'The Archies', directed by the renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. This musical extravaganza will also feature the likes of Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja, among others, making it a highly anticipated project.

As for Shah Rukh Khan himself, the superstar last captivated audiences with his stellar performance in 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone, which achieved monumental success. Excitement continues to mount as he gears up for his upcoming projects, including 'Jawan','Dunki', and a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's highly anticipated 'Tiger 3'.