Hema Malini shares INSIDE PHOTOS from new Parliament building; Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & others react

In a momentous occasion on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the stunning new Parliament building in Delhi, leaving Bollywood celebrities awestruck.

The beautiful location has already become the talk of the town, capturing the hearts of the nation and attracting widespread attention on social media platforms.

Among those who couldn't contain their excitement was the actress-politician Hema Malini.

The veteran actress, now a prominent politician, was among the privileged few to step inside the majestic building after its inauguration. Eager to share her experience, she took to social media, treating her fans to an exclusive glimpse of the resplendent interiors.

Hema Malini shares photos from Parliamentary

Dressed in an exquisite floral pink saree, Hema Malini stood elegantly outside the gate, adorned with the words "Satyameva Jayate" in Hindi.

With enthusiasm brimming, she struck poses, raising her hands in triumph, exuding radiance from every angle.

Seizing the opportunity, she even sat on the newly furnished chairs, striking poses alongside fellow members of the Lok Sabha. Notably, one of her snapshots showcased her standing before a striking golden design on a wall, reminiscent of the mythical Samudra Manthan.

Check the photos she shared here with a heartfel message:

B-town reacts on her post

The sentiments echoed by Hema Malini resonated with popular actors in the industry.King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, lent his distinctive voice to a video showcasing the captivating interiors of the new Parliament building. Sharing the video on Twitter, he called it - a magnificent new home, for politicians who uphold our constitution, protect diversity and represent every citizen of our nation.

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropy, voiced his pride and urged everyone to set aside politics. "Garv karo rajneeti nahi," he tweeted.

Another star who expressed his elation on social media was the ever-energetic Ranveer Singh. Known for his vibrant personality, he took to Twitter and lauded the new Parliament building as an "architectural marvel" and a symbol of progress. His tweet read, "The new parliament building is an architectural marvel and a symbol of progress #MyParliamentMyPride @narendramodi #NewParliamentBuilding #India.”

Joining the chorus of appreciation, Akshay Kumar, renowned for his patriotic roles, shared the same video and conveyed his pride. He tweeted, “Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride.”

About the NEW Parliament building

The new Parliament building, as reported by PTI, boasts a triangular shape and spreads across four splendid storeys, encompassing a remarkable built-up area of 64,500 square meters.

It flaunts three grand gates—Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar—and offers separate entrances for VIPs, Members of Parliament, and visitors. The materials used in the construction have been meticulously sourced from various regions across the country