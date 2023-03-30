Exclusive: Hunter... actress Esha Deol Takhtani reacts on evolution of women roles in Hindi films, ‘I don’t agree, my mother Hema Malini has done powerful roles in her era’

Esha Deol Takhtani | Pic: Instagram/imeshadeol

Esha Deol Takhtani is currently seen alongside Suniel Shetty in an action-packed avatar in the web series titled Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How challenging was it for you to perform action in Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega?

I was very comfortable to be in the shoes of my character Divya. I have been doing kickboxing as a hobby for a while now that actually helped me in doing action in certain portions. I trained in non-combat action for the show.

What pushed you to make a comeback to acting?

What’s not to comeback? I mean, why not? I feel marriage is not a full stop in any woman’s life and if you work hard and are passionate about something, you should continue to do that. In today’s times, you need a good entourage who gives feedback on your choices, but I am very instinctive as a person.

What was that first feeling on the set after years since your return?

It feels like being back home. I enjoy every moment of being on the sets. There’s some magic out there. It is good to see 100-200 people who want to make one shot right together. It’s a beautiful feeling.

You did a series of romantic films in your initial career? How has your journey been so far?

It’s been lovely. It’s been 21 years and the love of fans is like a feel good factor. The way these fans connect to my songs and the innocence I got to the roles, they love it. When I look back, I am glad that I did those films.

Were you upset when your films didn’t do well and people compared you with your parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini?

I didn’t understand it initially when the comparisons started. I wasn’t prepared for it. It gradually grew on me to the point that it became a part of my professional career.

You didn’t hide your scar on your forehead even on camera and many people felt that made you unconventional. What’s your take on this?

Yes, I was unconventional initially. It was even a task for anyone to put eyelashes (laughs) on my eyes. Back then, I was in love with being on film sets, acting, shooting, interacting with my co-actors and so on. I literally feel that I was put in-front of the camera from the football ground. I was grooming myself slowly and people finally found me groomed in Dhoom (2004). I was also 18 so people saw my transformation as a woman too.

Do you feel that the status of women in Hindi films has changed for good?

No, I don’t agree to this. My mother (Hema Malini) had done the most powerful roles back in the day. She had played so many tough cop roles. But, such roles were lost during the 1990s and 2000s and now, they are back again. The roles my mother and Rekhaji did are back now in a more modernised way.