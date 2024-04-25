 Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story OTT Release Date- Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story OTT Release Date- Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

The upcoming American docuseries is directed by Gotham Chopra

Updated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Thank You Goodnight: The Bonm Jovi Story OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bonm Jovi Story follows the journey of the American band from 1980 to the present. It is set to be released on the OTT platform in April 2024.

Where to watch Thank You, Goodnight: The Bonm Jovi Story

The document series will release on April 26, 2024, and it will stream on Disney+, Hotstar and Hulu. 

London Live shared a video of the series director and captioned, "Director, Gotham Chopra, speaks about his experience working on new Disney+ four-part documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, at the premiere #gothamchopra #bonjovi."

Plot 

The story revolves around the American band and how they rose from New Jersey and gained popularity after performing on small platforms like clubs and on the roadside. The documentary includes interviews with the artist, raw photos and videos.

At the time of the series premiere in London, one of the band artists said, "We didn't want to create a vanity piece here. It's been a hell of a journey. With any true career, especially when you're talking about 40 years, there's going to be the peaks and the valleys. And we wanted to be honest about it."

The trailer showcases each artist narrating their journey and how they tackled obstacles together and emerged victorious. The makers of the series have announced that it will consist of four parts, all of which will be released on the same day of streaming.

Cast and production of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bonm Jovi Story

The includes Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald and Phil X. It is produced by Ashley Reese, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Gothan Chopra, Adam Krueckeberg, Alex Trudeau Viriato, Elisabeth Harris and Victor Bulher.

