J Baby OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

J Baby OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Caste & Platform |

J Baby stars Urvashi, Lolu Sabha and Attakathi Dinesh in the main roles. It was released in theatres on March 8, 2024 and is now streaming on the digital platform.

Where to watch J Baby?

The comedy-drama has performed well in theatres and received a positive response from the audience and critics. According to the reports, audience praised actress Urvashi for her dedication and acting skills in the film. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil language with English subtitles.

Plot

A brave mother who always speaks out against any injustice is hurt when her son tells her that she is useless and should go and die somewhere. This statement compels her to leave her sons and go far away. Later, her sons realise their mistake and embark on a journey to find her, leading to an emotional climax.

In an interview with OTT play, Dinesh said, "I still have a respectable distance from my mother. There is a scene in this film where I must search for my mother. Probably it is this scene, which has made me take it up and do the film. It made me emotional. I am a jovial person, but this character wanted a 180-degree turn and be more vulnerable. I hope to have done a better job."

Cast and production

Along with Urvashi as J Baby, Lollu Sabha Maaran as Senthil and Attakathi Dinesh as Shankar, it also features Kavitha Bharathy, Shegar Narayanan, Jaya Murthy, Dhaksha, Ezhumalai and Ismath Banu A, among others in the prominent roles. It is produced by Pa Ranjith with Ashwini Chaudhari, Aditi Anand, Sourabh Gupta and Piiyush Singh under Vistas Media, Neelam Studios and Neelam Productions.