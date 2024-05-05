Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday BREAK UP After Nearly 2 Years Of Relationship: Report

Bollywood's hottest stars, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, have officially called it quits. Reports about the two having broken up were doing the rounds for quite some time now, and a news portal has now confirmed that the two have indeed parted ways after almost two long years of dating.

As per a report in Times Of India, Aditya and Ananya broke up in March, days after attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar together. The two were inseparable at the three-day extravaganza, and in several photos and videos, they can be spotted posing together.

However, things seem to have gone downhill between the two post their return to Mumbai, and they eventually decided that it was best to end the relationship. As per the report, Aditya and Ananya broke up mutually and they are now cordial with each other.

"Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely," the report quoted a source.

The report also stated that Ananya has been spending most of her time with her new pet dog, whom she introduced on her social media handle recently, to cope with the heart break.

Reports of Aditya and Ananya dating first went viral in July 2022 after the latter was seen gushing over the former during a chat and she even went on to call him her 'crush'. They were spotted at several parties and events together, however, they made sure to arrive and leave separately to keep up with their pretense in front of the paparazzi.

But it was in 2023 that their secret was out in the open after pictures of them cosying up during their Portugal vacation went viral on the internet. During her appearance on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Ananya even went on to call herself 'Ananya Coy Kapoor', thus confirming the relationship.