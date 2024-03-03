 PHOTO: Aditya Roy Kapur Holds GF Ananya Panday Close As They Pose With Ranbir Kapoor At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating for a while now.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are said to be dating each other. However, the couple has never confirmed or denied the news. The duo is currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

A new picture from Anant and Radhika's gala is doing the rounds on the internet, which shows Aditya and Ananya posing with Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out the photo:

In the photo, Aditya looks dapper in a black tuxedo, his ladylove Ananya wore a beige shimmery outfit.  The two have reportedly been dating each other for over a year.

Recently, the couple attended Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa.

Ananya and Aditya made headlines last year when several pictures of them vacationing together in Spain and other places went viral.

The couple also spent New Years 2024 together in London. In January 2024, a picture of the two partying with friends had gone viral on social media.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Panday will next be seen in her debut web series, Call Me Bae. She also has The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and a film titled Control.

Aditya, on the other hand, has Metro… In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, and Ali Fazal.

