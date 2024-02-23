Aditya Roy Kapur Looks Dapper At Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding, Poses At Same Spot As GF Ananya Panday

On February 21, 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family in Goa's Grand ITC hotel. Aditya Roy Kapur and his ladylove, Ananya Panday, were also part of the couple's wedding.

Recently, a photo of Aditya is doing the rounds on social media from Rakul and Jackky's wedding, but what grabbed fans' attention is that the Aashiqui 2 actor posed at the same spot as his girlfriend Ananya.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur's photo:

Ananya shared the photos with the caption, "feeling the sun ☀️ under the moon 🌙 surrounded by love 💕"

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photo:

Aditya and Ananya were seen arriving in Goa together as they headed to Rakul and Jackky's wedding venue. As the couple reached Goa, the paparazzi said, "Nazar na lage is jodi ko," and the actress could not control herself and was seen blushing as she walked out of the airport with Aditya.

Aditya and Ananya have reportedly been dating each other for over a year. However, the duo has never confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Next, she has Call Me Bae, Vikramaditya Motwane's film.

Aditya, on the other hand, will soon share screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Metro… In Dino.