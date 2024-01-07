Aditya Roy Kapur Carries Girlfriend Ananya Panday's Bag & Scarf, Video From Their London Vacation Goes Viral

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are making headlines because of their romance. They celebrated New Year together in London and several pictures and videos from their vacation are now doing the rounds on social media platforms. A photo had gone viral in which they were seen enjoying ice-skating together in the UK city. Now, another video has surfaced in which the couple is seen exploring a tourist place together.

In the video, Ananya and Aditya are seen spending quality time together. While the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress is seen wearing a brown oversized jacket, Aditya is spotted in black and white jacket and a beanie.

They are also seen posing for selfies with some fans. However, what caught our attention was Aditya carrying Ananya's bag and scarf. Their video has been shared by several fan pages on Instagram. Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Aditya and Ananya returned to Mumbai on Thursday. A couple of days back, an inside picture of the couple from a New Year bash had also surfaced on social media.

While Aditya is not so active on social media and refrains from posting pictures and videos from his personal life, Ananya has also not shared any posts of their New Year celebration yet.

Ananya and Aditya have been the talk of the tinsel town of late, courtesy their whirlwind romance. While the two initially tried to hide their relationship from the media, looks like they have decided to not shy away anymore. The actors are often spotted together on several occasions and events in the city, and they have also been going on vacations with each other.

Also, their relationship was confirmed after the two were seen indulging in PDA during their Spain vacation a few months ago. During her recent appearance on Karan Johar's controversial talk show, Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya was seen tagging herself as 'Ananya Coy Kapur' when she was asked about her relationship status.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is garnering praises for her performance in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the other hand, Aditya impressed the audience with his performance in The Night Manager, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... Inn Dino with Sara Ali Khan.