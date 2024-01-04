 Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Ice Skating In London After Celebrating New Year; Photo Goes Viral
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur returned to Mumbai on Thursday after celebrating New Year in London

Updated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Bollywood actors and lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday returned to Mumbai on Thursday after enjoying a vacation London. After celebrating New Year with their friends, they were spotted enjoying ice skating in the UK city. Several visuals of Aditya and Ananya from London have surfaced on social media and they went viral in no time.

In the now-viral photo, the are seen enjoying the cold weather to the fullest. While Ananya is seen wearing a black trench coat paired with a olive green sweater and wide-legged pants, Aditya opted for a black puffer jacket, jeans and a grey beanie.

A couple of days back, an inside picture of the couple from a New Year bash surfaced on social media. In the picture, Ananya is seen wearing a brown blazer dress and black boots. On the other hand, Aditya looked handsome in an all-black outfit. The couple is seen holding each other close as they pose for the camera with some of their friends.

While Aditya is not so active on social media and refrains from posting pictures and videos from his personal life, Ananya has also not shared any posts of their New Year celebration yet.

Ananya and Aditya have been the talk of the tinsel town of late, courtesy their whirlwind romance. While the two initially tried to hide their relationship from the media, looks like they have decided to not shy away anymore.

The actors are often spotted together on several occasions and events in the city, and they have also been going on exotic vacations with each other.

Also, their relationship was confirmed after the two were seen indulging in PDA during their Spain vacation a few months ago. During her recent appearance on Karan Johar's controversial talk show, Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya was seen tagging herself as 'Ananya Coy Kapur' when she was asked about her relationship status.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is garnering praises for her performance in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

On the other hand, Aditya impressed the audience with his performance in The Night Manager, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... Inn Dino with Sara Ali Khan.

