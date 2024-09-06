Mammootty Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Megastar On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 06, 2024
Padma Shri awardee megastar Mammootty will turn 73 on Saturday, 7 September. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a look at some of his best films on OTT
Mathilukal is a romantic film that is based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's novel of the same name. In the film, Mammooty plays the titular role. It is available on Youtube and YuppTv.
Yathra was released in 1985 film. It is directed and written by Balu Mahendra. In the film, the actor plays the role of a criminal, Unnikrishnan. It is available to watch on YouTube.
Thaniyavarthanam was released in 1987. In the film, the actor plays the role of a drawing teacher, Balagopalan or Balan Master. It is available on Youtube, Eros Now and Airtel Xstream.
Turbo is an action comedy film in which he plays the titular role. It is available on Sony LIV.
Bramayugam is a horror thriller film in which the actor plays the role of Arjun Ashokan, who accidentally finds himself in Kodumon Potti's ancestral house and is forced to stay. It is available on Sony LIV and Airtel XStream.
Abraham Ozler is a mystery thriller film in which Mammootty plays the role of Dr Alexander Joseph. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kannur Squad is an action thriller film in which the actor plays the role of ASI George Martin. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
