Vivek Oberoi Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT

By: Sachin T | September 02, 2024
Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi is all set to turn 48 on September 3, 2024. On this special occasion, here is a look at some of his best films and series, where you can watch them online.
Grand Masti is a comedy film that was released in 2013. In the film, Vivek Oberoi plays the role of a married man named Meet Mehta. The film is available on Prime Videos and Zee5.
Krrish 3 is a 2013 superhero film. The actor plays the role of villain, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is available on YouTube.
Darna Mana Hai is a horror film that was released in 2003. In the film, the actor plays the role of Amar Vashisht. It is available to watch on Prime Videos.
Shootout at Lokhandwala is an action film that was released in 2007. In the film, the actor plays the role of villain, Maya Dolas. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema.
Dharavi Bank is a crime thriller series that was released in 2022. In the series, Vivek Oberoi plays the role of a killer named Jayant Gavaskar. The 10 episodic series is available on MX Player.
Company is a crime thriller film that was released in 2002. In the film, the actor plays the role of a gangster. It is available on Zee5
Vivegam is a science fiction film which was released in 2017. In the film, the actor plays the role of villain, Aryan Singhania. It is available on Disney+Hotstar and MX Player.
