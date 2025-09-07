 Video: Shefali Jariwala's Father Kisses Parag Tyagi's Tattoo Of Her Face On Chest, Gets Emotional
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
A heartwarming video of late actress Shefali Jariwala's family is going viral on social media. The clip shows Shefali's father kissing a tattoo of her face on the chest of her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Parag recently got Shefali's face tattooed on his chest as a way to keep her memory alive. When her father saw the tattoo, he became emotional and kissed it, leaving everyone around touched by the moment.

The video, shared by Parag on social media, also shows the members coming together to celebrate Shefali's father's birthday.

Giving a glimpse of the celebration, Parag wrote, "Happy birthday dad from your Shefu #shefalijariwala. I am always with u dad. Love u dad so much. Your shefu."

He added, "Thank u doston for ur love and for all people who haven’t gone through wat we r going through I pray to god that u shall never go through it. God bless who loves us and may god bless them too who never felt the way we feel. I pray no one shall go through it. Ur thinking and judgement pls keep it urself. God never let u go though it, my prayers for u guys (sic)."

In August, Parag got Shefali's face tattooed on his chest as a tribute to his late wife on their anniversary.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Parag wrote, "Doston wait is finally over. Here is my gift to Pari on our 15th anniversary. She is always in my heart, in each and every cell of my body. Now everyone can see it."

About Shefali Jariwala's death

Shefali passed away on June 27 at her Mumbai residence after suffering a cardiac arrest. The attack was reportedly triggered by low blood pressure, which happened due to certain anti-ageing medications.

The actress was reportedly on anti-ageing medications, and on the day of her death, she was fasting for spiritual purposes. She took an injection with the anti-ageing drug on an empty stomach, which might have triggered a sudden drop in her blood pressure, leading to heart attack.

Shefali was cremated in Mumbai in the presence of her friends and family members on June 28.

