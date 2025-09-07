Arijit Singh's London Concert Ends Abruptly After Power Cut Due To Curfew; Netizens React To Viral Video

Singer Arijit Singh's recent concert in London left fans both mesmerised and shocked after an unexpected shutdown brought the show to an abrupt end. The evening had reached a high point when Singh performed a soulful reprised version of Saiyaara, a track originally sung by Faheem Abdullah. The crowd swayed and sang along, spellbound by his voice.

However, the night took an unexpected turn when the performance reportedly went past the venue's strict 10:30 pm curfew.

In a now-viral video, Singh can be seen mid-performance as the stage lights dim suddenly and the sound cuts out. Confused fans slowly began leaving the venue, unable to hear the singer bid them goodbye.

An Instagram page shared the clip with the caption, 'London stadium allegedly cut power at Arijit Singh’s show without letting him say goodbye or finish the song due to the 10:30 PM curfew."

This led to a wave of reactions online. While many fans expressed anger and disappointment over not getting closure to the concert, others defended the venue, pointing out that strict curfew rules are common in London stadiums and must be followed.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Rules are rules, I wish this was India."

Another wrote, "Atleast let someone do their job, if not in India, somewhere 🙌"

"Noise Pollution is taken seriously in UK, which includes people reporting for any violation past the curfew time. Arijit also came late to the venue, one of the reasons for delayed end," commented another netizen.

"GUYS it’s literally Arijit’s trick. He does that in every show in India too. I’ve been to 3 of his shows and he ends the concert with one of his most famous songs and then let’s the audience continue the last bit with fire crackers, that’s the end of his show," wrote another user.

Defending the organisers and the stadium authorities, a user commented, "Nothing is wrong in this. Rules are rules."

Despite the sudden shutdown, Singh's performance, especially his rendition of Saiyaara, has continued to trend across social media.