Ananya Panday Blushes As She Gets Papped With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur At Goa Airport (WATCH)

Lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted together at Goa airport as they arrived to attend actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding on Wednesday (February 21). Several pictures and videos of the couple have surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the now-viral videos, Ananya and Aditya are seen walking out of the airport. It may be noted that before jetting off to Goa, Aditya and Ananya arrived at Mumbai airport separately. While Ananya is seen wearing a casual and comfy beige outfit, Aditya is spotted in brown trousers and plain white t-shirt.

In the video, paps are heard telling them, "Ye jodi aag laga degi." Soon after Ananya hears this, she blushes and looks at Aditya. While the two initially tried to hide their relationship from the media, looks like they have decided to not shy away anymore.

In another video, Ananya and Aditya are seen in the same car. The Gehraiyaan actress also poses for a selfie with a fan from inside the four-wheeler. Check out their video here:

Ananya and Aditya have been the talk of the tinsel town of late, courtesy their romance. The actors are often spotted together on several occasions and events in the city, and they have also been going on vacations with each other.

Also, their relationship was confirmed after the two were seen indulging in PDA during their Spain vacation a few months ago. During her recent appearance on Karan Johar's controversial talk show, Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya was seen tagging herself as 'Ananya Coy Kapur' when she was asked about her relationship status.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is garnering praises for her performance in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the other hand, Aditya impressed the audience with his performance in The Night Manager, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... Inn Dino with Sara Ali Khan.