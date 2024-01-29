 Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Date Night At Lollapalooza India 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Date Night At Lollapalooza India 2024

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Date Night At Lollapalooza India 2024

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen enjoying the performance of Sting in Mumbai.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

Rumoured Bollywood couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen enjoying the performance of the legendary English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, known by his stage name Sting in Mumbai.

Sting took to the stage as the closing act for the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in Mumbai at the Mahalakshmi Race Course. He performed about 16 songs in his one-and-half-hour-long performance.

Read Also
Aditya Roy Kapur Carries Girlfriend Ananya Panday's Bag & Scarf, Video From Their London Vacation...
article-image
Read Also
Ananya Panday Calls Her Relationship With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur 'Private & Special' On Koffee...
article-image

The musician strummed his guitar throughout the show to the tunes of his old classics, including 'Every Breath You Take', 'Desert Rose', 'So Lonely', 'Shape of My Heart', and 'A Thousand Years'. Other celebrities like Kunal Kapur and Malaika Arora were also spotted at the venue grooving to the tracks.

This wasn't Sting's first visit to India. He first visited the country in the 1980s for a performance in Mumbai as the lead singer of the band The Police. It marked the beginning of his many visits to India also in personal capacity.

Read Also
Lovebirds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur & Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Nanda Party Together; INSIDE...
article-image

The second and final day of Lollapalooza India saw performances by Anoushka Shankar, Komorebi, Parvaaz, K-pop band The Rose, French DJ Malaa, Caribou, Eric Nam, Parekh & Singh, and Italian electronic dance music artiste Meduza, among others. The second edition of Lollapalooza India is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor On Animal Sequel: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Has The Courage To Go Even Darker & Deeper'

Ranbir Kapoor On Animal Sequel: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Has The Courage To Go Even Darker & Deeper'

Kriti Sanon Gives Retro Chic Vibes In Grey One-Shoulder Top & Flared Trousers

Kriti Sanon Gives Retro Chic Vibes In Grey One-Shoulder Top & Flared Trousers

Actors Who Played Robots On Screen: Kriti Sanon, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan & More

Actors Who Played Robots On Screen: Kriti Sanon, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan & More

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Date Night At Lollapalooza India 2024

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Date Night At Lollapalooza India 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Shantanu & Nikhil's Black Velvet Mermaid Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Shantanu & Nikhil's Black Velvet Mermaid Gown