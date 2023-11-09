 Ananya Panday Calls Her Relationship With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur 'Private & Special' On Koffee With Karan 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday Calls Her Relationship With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur 'Private & Special' On Koffee With Karan 8

Ananya Panday Calls Her Relationship With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur 'Private & Special' On Koffee With Karan 8

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly dating each other for over a year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday |

Actress Ananya Panday appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 with BFF Sara Ali Khan and opened up about her personal and professional life. The Gehraiyaan actress is also making headlines for almost confirming her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya and Aditya are reportedly dating each other for over a year. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, when host Karan Johar asked if Ananya had been "Gumraah in love" (The film Gumraah starred Aditya in the lead role), Ananya said, "Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai," mentioning another film of the actor.

Further opening up about her relationship with Aditya, Ananya stated, "Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it." When Karan prodded her to get an answer, Ananya added, "We’re best friends."

Previously, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ananya had revealed she finds Aditya attractive.

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan On Her Equation With Ex Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan: 'There's No Point In Making...'
article-image

A couple of days back, Ananya and Aditya were spotted at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Bandra, Mumbai. Last month, it was reported that Ananya and Aditya jetted off to Maldives to celebrate the former's 25th birthday. The actors have been painting the town red with their romance and their visuals at the airport added fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the web series Call Me Bae which marks her OTT debut. She also has director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film and Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro...in Dino with Sara Ali Khan.

Read Also
Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Arrive Separately, Avoid Posing Together At Manish Malhotra's...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: YouTuber Claims Snakes Were Arranged By Singer Fazilpuria For A Video...

Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: YouTuber Claims Snakes Were Arranged By Singer Fazilpuria For A Video...

‘A Failed Marriage, Health & Work Getting Affected’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Hitting An All Time...

‘A Failed Marriage, Health & Work Getting Affected’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Hitting An All Time...

Mumbai: Sunny Leone Offers ₹50,000 As Reward To Find Her Househelp's 9-Yr-Old Daughter Who Went...

Mumbai: Sunny Leone Offers ₹50,000 As Reward To Find Her Househelp's 9-Yr-Old Daughter Who Went...

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle At Diwali Bash In Mumbai

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle At Diwali Bash In Mumbai

WATCH: Angry Ranbir Kapoor Yells At Paps After They Ask Him To Pose: 'Kya Karu Bhai'

WATCH: Angry Ranbir Kapoor Yells At Paps After They Ask Him To Pose: 'Kya Karu Bhai'