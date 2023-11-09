Ananya Panday Calls Her Relationship With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur 'Private & Special' On Koffee With Karan 8

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday |

Actress Ananya Panday appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 with BFF Sara Ali Khan and opened up about her personal and professional life. The Gehraiyaan actress is also making headlines for almost confirming her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya and Aditya are reportedly dating each other for over a year. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, when host Karan Johar asked if Ananya had been "Gumraah in love" (The film Gumraah starred Aditya in the lead role), Ananya said, "Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai," mentioning another film of the actor.

Further opening up about her relationship with Aditya, Ananya stated, "Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it." When Karan prodded her to get an answer, Ananya added, "We’re best friends."

Previously, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ananya had revealed she finds Aditya attractive.

A couple of days back, Ananya and Aditya were spotted at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Bandra, Mumbai. Last month, it was reported that Ananya and Aditya jetted off to Maldives to celebrate the former's 25th birthday. The actors have been painting the town red with their romance and their visuals at the airport added fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the web series Call Me Bae which marks her OTT debut. She also has director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film and Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro...in Dino with Sara Ali Khan.

