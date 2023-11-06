Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Arrive Separately, Avoid Posing Together At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash (WATCH)

Lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived at ace celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai on Sunday (November 5). The star-studded party was graced by several Bollywood celebrities who put their best fashion foot forward. Videos and photos of the stars have surfaced on social media platforms, however, what caught everyone's attention was one of the most-talked-about couples, Ananya and Aditya, arriving separately for paparazzi.

In the now-viral visuals, Ananya and Aditya are seen in ethnic outfits. While Ananya looked gorgeous in a lemon-green lehenga with silver floral embroidery, Aditya made heads turn in black bandhgala kurta and Pathani.

The couple did not pose together for the shutterbugs. Check out their video here:

Some of the other celebrities who attended the bash were Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Disha Patani, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sunny Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Madan, Sonali Bendre, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Last month, it was reported that Ananya and Aditya jetted off to Maldives to celebrate the former's 25th birthday. The actors have been painting the town red with their romance and their visuals at the airport added fuel to the fire.

Previously, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ananya revealed she finds Aditya attractive.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the web series Call Me Bae which marks her OTT debut. She also has director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film and Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro...in Dino with Sara Ali Khan.

