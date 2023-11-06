‘Don’t Give A F*ck’: Salman Khan Arrives In Casual Attire At Diwali Bash, Netizens React (WATCH)

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence. Several Bollywood stars arrived in their best ethnic attire to grace the occasion. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, to couples like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, a chunk of the film industry was present to engage in this royal festive affair. However, it was Salman Khan and his casual approach that grabbed attention.

Salman arrived wearing a mundane grey full-sleeved t-shirt and black cargo pants for the party. Netizens who saw the pictures and videos on social media lauded the actor for not caring about his appearance.

Some of the comments read - “The outfit, the king for a reason”, “He doesn’t need anything to get fame”, “Lmao the best dressed he don't give a f*k”, “people wear designer clothes n what all, Salman just wears his simple clothes n walks with his unlimited swag.”

Salman is currently hosting the 17th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. On the film front, he will reprise his role of Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore in Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma it is the third installment in the Tiger franchise after - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Based on the teasers released by the makers so far, it is suggested that the film will show Tiger trying to save his family after he is threatened by the antagonist played by Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Katrina Kaif who is back in an action-packed avatar. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

