Amid Rave Party Row, Salman Khan Advises Elvish Yadav On How To Deal With Negativity (WATCH) 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who has been booked by the Noida police for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties, will appear on Bigg Boss 17 with co-contestant Manisha Rani during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. Elvish and Manisha came on the show to promote their new music video Bolero.

In a viral video, Salman can be seen jokingly asking Elvish the time he wanted to return his trophy. Elvish says, “There was a lot of negativity about me on social media. There were memes about me. I felt if it's because of the trophy, then please take it from me, but don't spread negativity.”

Salman Khan advised Elvish Yadav aap successful ho ye sab baat ki parvah mat karo (on negative PR).pic.twitter.com/oN4weTCV3p — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 3, 2023

Salman advises him to not focus on such negativity. The actor says in Hindi, “Ek aadmi ek mukaam par pahuchta hai toh jealousy, ye khunak baazi shuru hojaati hai. Matlab main Ek mukaam par pahuch Gaya hoon, successful hogaya hoon toh in sab cheezon ki parwa mat kiya karo.” (When a person reaches a certain position, jealousy and gossip start. I've reached a certain position and become successful, don't worry about all these things.)

For those unversed, the Noida police booked Elvish Yadav and arrested five other individuals for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. The cops acted on a complaint filed by People for Animals (PFA) associated with BJP MP and environmentalist Maneka Gandhi.

The FIR has been lodged under Wildlife (Protection) Act sections 9, 39, 48(A), 49, 50, 51, and section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nine snakes were rescued from the part which was held at a banquet hall in Sector 51. The police also seized 20 milliliters of venom.

Elvish took to social media to refute the charges against him, dubbing them "baseless, fake, and not even 1 percent true". In a video, he said, "I am ready to fully cooperate with the UP police. I also request the UP police, administration, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if my involvement is found, I will take full responsibility.”

