 Noida Police Files FIR Against Elvish Yadav For Organising Rave Parties With Snake Venom, 5 Arrested
Gaurav Gupta from People For Animal (PFA) alleged that these individuals illegally organise rave parties where foreign women are invited to consume snake venom and narcotics.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and social media personality Elvish Yadav in trouble after the Noida police filed an FIR against him for allegedly organising rave parties with snake venom. The police sprung into action and arrested five individuals after Gaurav Gupta, serving as an Animal Welfare Officer at the People For Animal (PFA) organisation filed a complaint accusing Elvish and other YouTubers of filming videos with snakes and venom at Noida-NCR farmhouses. 

Gaurav further alleged that these individuals illegally organise rave parties where foreign women are invited to consume snake venom and narcotics. PFA, which is associated with Maneka Gandhi received information about the same and contacted Elvish posing as a customer. A tip-off was given to Forest Department officials as well as the police, who then raided the Sector-51 Sevron Banquet Hall. They arrested five persons -  Rahul, Titunath, Jaykaran, Narayan, and Ravinaath, who hailed from Delhi. 

The police seized 20 milliliters of snake venom, as well as five cobras, one python, two two-headed snakes, and one rat snake. SHO Sandeep Chaudhary stated that besides the five arrested accused, a case has been registered under sections 9, 39, 48 (A), 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Elvish as well. A probe around the same is underway. 

Content creator Elvish Yadav achieved a historic milestone as he emerged as the first wildcard contestant to secure victory in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. 

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Elvish Yadav made a notable appearance in the music video titled 'Hum Toh Deewane,' alongside the talented actress and model, Urvashi Rautela. This music video seamlessly blends classic Bollywood music melodies with elements of folk, classical music, and a touch of acoustic pop. 'Hum Toh Deewane' is a beautifully crafted song that strikes a balance between simplicity and elegance, boasting top-notch music production that elevates the overall listening experience.

