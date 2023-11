Ananya Panday Wishes Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur On His Birthday, Shares Unseen PHOTO | Photo Via Instagram

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been dating each other for quite some time now. The Student Of The Year 2 actress earlier today took to her Instagram story to wish her boyfriend Aditya on his birthday.

Sharing an unseen photo of the Gumraah actor, Ananya wrote, "Happy Birthday AD."

Check it out:

