PHOTOS: Families Of Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Come Together For A Diwali Bash 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
Television tzarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand Diwali bash which was attended by the Panday and Roy Kapur clans.
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur arrived wearing a stunning pink saree with strapless blouse.
Aditya Roy Kapur on the other hand wore a sheer deep blue kurta set with a shimmery black jacket.
Ananya's parents Chunky and Bhavna Panday were also seen at the bash. The actor wore a white printed ethnic ensemble, while his wife wore a red saree.
Aditya's brother and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur came with his wife and actress Vidya Balan.
Vidya dazzled in a maroon saree with golden detailing.
On the work front, Aditya will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino' with Sara Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, Ananya has the web series 'Call Me Bae', Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film, and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
