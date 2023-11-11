TV Celebs Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Sakshi Tanwar, And Others Attend Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
Television queen Ekta Kapoor continued her annual ritual of hosting a Diwali bash for friends from the entertainment industry.
Scores of celebs came for this bash. Divyanka Tripathi wore a royal violet sharara set for the festive affair while her husband Vivek opted for a deep blue kurta.
Ekta's lucky mascot and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Sakshi Tanwar was seen in a red and mustard colour Banarsi saree.
Bigg Boss 15 winner and television actress Tejasswi Prakash wore a blue lehenga as she sashayed in style with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.
New mom Disha Parmar Vaidya seen in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 3, wore an emerald green saree for the bash.
Actor Arjun Bijlani was seen in a royal blue sherwani set while his wife Neha Swami opted for a shimmery silver saree.
Anita Hassanandani Reddy who has been in several TV shows of Ekta Kapoor was seen in a red ethnic ensemble.
Actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Krystle D'Souza, who are rumoured to be dating exuded desi vibes as the former wore a grey sherwani while the latter chose a pink and beige lehenga.
Actor Karan Wahi arrived solo in a monochrome red kurta set.
Kaanta Laga Girl Shefali Jariwala chose a peach lehenga while her husband Parag Tyagi wore a pink kurta set.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
