Kartik Aaryan Spotted At Ex-Girlfriend Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali Bash - See Pics 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan hosted an intimate Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai on Thursday night.
Among those who attended the party included her ex-boyfriend and actor Kartik Aaryan.
The actor arrived wearing a mustard colour kurta with white pyjamas. Sara and Kartik shared screen space in the film Love Aaj Kal (2020).
Sara recently appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan. The host and Dharma honcho was also seen in attendance in a traditional ensemble.
Actress Ananya Panday, who graced the KWK with Sara also arrived in an ethnic outfit. She looked gorgeous in a shimmery blouse that she teamed up with sharara pants and a matching shrug.
Ananya’s boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur also arrived in style wearing a maroon kurta. Sara and Aditya will share screen space in the upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino'.
Sara's close friend and internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also seen at the Diwali bash.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
