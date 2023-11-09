Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle At Diwali Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023

Several B-Town celebrities attended yet another Diwali bash in Mumbai on November 8. Tejasswi Prakash put her best fashion foot forward as she opted for a black saree with multi-coloured blouse

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Karishma Tanna looked absolutely gorgeous in a black lehenga. She completed her look with a silver handbag

Surveen Chawla exuded royalty in a green lehenga nad half-sleeve blouse. She accesorised her look with matching green and gold jewellery

Sunny Leone arrived at the Diwali bash with husband Daniel Weber. They twinned in black

Manushi Chhillar wore a modern saree with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a strapless blouse with plunging neckline

Khushalii Kumar was all smiles as she posed for the photographers with her sister, singer Tulsi Kumar

Alaya F looked beautiful in a black lehenga and strappy blouse

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, arrived at the Diwali party in a casual outfit

Fatima Sana Shaikh made heads turn in a plain green saree and sleeveless blouse with floral patterns and designs

Abhimanyu Dassani looked dashing in an off-white pathani and kurta

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy arrived with her husband Suraj Nambiar at the bash

Disha Patani flaunted her sexy curves in a red saree. She left her hair open and was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked beautiful in a yellow ethnic outfit

Maanvi Gagroo twinned with her husband in aqua green

Thanks For Reading!

Pippa Premiere: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur Host Special Screening, Vidya Balan, Mira Rajput And...
Find out More