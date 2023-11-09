Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle At Diwali Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023
Several B-Town celebrities attended yet another Diwali bash in Mumbai on November 8. Tejasswi Prakash put her best fashion foot forward as she opted for a black saree with multi-coloured blouse
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Karishma Tanna looked absolutely gorgeous in a black lehenga. She completed her look with a silver handbag
Surveen Chawla exuded royalty in a green lehenga nad half-sleeve blouse. She accesorised her look with matching green and gold jewellery
Sunny Leone arrived at the Diwali bash with husband Daniel Weber. They twinned in black
Manushi Chhillar wore a modern saree with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a strapless blouse with plunging neckline
Khushalii Kumar was all smiles as she posed for the photographers with her sister, singer Tulsi Kumar
Alaya F looked beautiful in a black lehenga and strappy blouse
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, arrived at the Diwali party in a casual outfit
Fatima Sana Shaikh made heads turn in a plain green saree and sleeveless blouse with floral patterns and designs
Abhimanyu Dassani looked dashing in an off-white pathani and kurta
Bollywood diva Mouni Roy arrived with her husband Suraj Nambiar at the bash
Disha Patani flaunted her sexy curves in a red saree. She left her hair open and was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked beautiful in a yellow ethnic outfit
Maanvi Gagroo twinned with her husband in aqua green
