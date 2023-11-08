Pippa Premiere: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur Host Special Screening, Vidya Balan, Mira Rajput And Others Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
Team Pippa hosted a grand premiere of the upcoming Diwali OTT release Pippa. Lead actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted looking sharp in a three-piece suit
Mrunal Thakur looks gorgeous in a caramel brown sheath gown
Vidya Balan opts for black and gold with this classic saree
Mira Rajput kept it casual yet elegant in a faded pastel pink ensemble
Sobhita opted for black separates including a knitted top paired with a pleated skirt
Kirti Kulhari unleashed her inner wild child with this appearance
Shreya Dhanwanthary combined a mesh top paired with pants
Aditya Roy Kapur dressed down in simple tee paired with denims
Ali Fazal too followed suit with a simple yellow paired with denims
Vijay Varma also opted for a faded mint green sweatshirt paired with denims
Kunal Khemu went for a biker boy appearance at the do
Actor Soni Razdan and writer/lyricist Javed Akhtar pose for a picture together
Jackie Shroff and Nimrat Kaur smile for the camera. Jaggu Dada as always finds great company with the greens in his hand
Rasika Dugal and husband Mukul Chadda make a fine couple together
Filmistaan actor Inaamulhaq made a rare appearance at the event
Writer/filmmaker Amol Gupte was also spotted at the premiere
Abhimanyu Dassani strikes a statement in black paired with white sneakers
Ishwak Singh of Paatal Lok and Adhura fame, arrives at the premiere too
We sort of heart this boy-next-door appearance of Jubilee fame Sidhant Gupta
Adarsh Gourav goes for the classic black and denims with white sneakers look
Satyajeet Dubey of Mumbai Diaries fame opted for a straight-off-the-ramp appearance
Sharad Kelkar made a rare appearance at a public event after a long time
Music composer A.R Rahman, who has composed the soundtrack of Pippa, opts for his statement look
Filmmaker/actor Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita pose for the cameras
Nitya Mehra of Baar Baar Dekho and Made In Heaven fame was also seen in attendance
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya were also seen at the screening
