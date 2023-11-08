Pippa Premiere: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur Host Special Screening, Vidya Balan, Mira Rajput And Others Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023

Team Pippa hosted a grand premiere of the upcoming Diwali OTT release Pippa. Lead actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted looking sharp in a three-piece suit

Mrunal Thakur looks gorgeous in a caramel brown sheath gown

Vidya Balan opts for black and gold with this classic saree

Mira Rajput kept it casual yet elegant in a faded pastel pink ensemble

Sobhita opted for black separates including a knitted top paired with a pleated skirt

Kirti Kulhari unleashed her inner wild child with this appearance

Shreya Dhanwanthary combined a mesh top paired with pants

Aditya Roy Kapur dressed down in simple tee paired with denims

Ali Fazal too followed suit with a simple yellow paired with denims

Vijay Varma also opted for a faded mint green sweatshirt paired with denims

Kunal Khemu went for a biker boy appearance at the do

Actor Soni Razdan and writer/lyricist Javed Akhtar pose for a picture together

Jackie Shroff and Nimrat Kaur smile for the camera. Jaggu Dada as always finds great company with the greens in his hand

Rasika Dugal and husband Mukul Chadda make a fine couple together

Filmistaan actor Inaamulhaq made a rare appearance at the event

Writer/filmmaker Amol Gupte was also spotted at the premiere

Abhimanyu Dassani strikes a statement in black paired with white sneakers

Ishwak Singh of Paatal Lok and Adhura fame, arrives at the premiere too

We sort of heart this boy-next-door appearance of Jubilee fame Sidhant Gupta

Adarsh Gourav goes for the classic black and denims with white sneakers look

Satyajeet Dubey of Mumbai Diaries fame opted for a straight-off-the-ramp appearance

Sharad Kelkar made a rare appearance at a public event after a long time

Music composer A.R Rahman, who has composed the soundtrack of Pippa, opts for his statement look

Filmmaker/actor Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita pose for the cameras

Nitya Mehra of Baar Baar Dekho and Made In Heaven fame was also seen in attendance

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya were also seen at the screening

