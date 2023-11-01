Pippa Trailer: Ishaan Khatter Looks Fearless As Captain Balram Singh Mehta, Film To Release On November 10 (WATCH)

Photo Via Instagram

Ishaan Khatter celebrates his birthday today, and on this occasion, the makers unveiled the trailer of Pippa on November 1, 2023. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer, the makers of Pippa wrote, "Pippa created history in 1971 and we can't wait for you to hear its story. #PippaOnPrime, November 10th."

Pippa is based on the narrative of a landmark moment in history: the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film gets its name from the war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was known as Pippa, an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water.

In the war drama, directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, Ishaan essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta. It is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

The music of Pippa is by maestro A.R. Rahman. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 10, 2023.

The action thriller narrates a story of patriotism and heroism. It traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

