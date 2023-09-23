 WATCH: Ishaan Khatter Makes Relationship Official With Malaysian Model Chandni Bainz
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Ishaan Khatter Makes Relationship Official With Malaysian Model Chandni Bainz

WATCH: Ishaan Khatter Makes Relationship Official With Malaysian Model Chandni Bainz

Ishaan seems to have found love once again in Chandni after his breakup with actress Ananya Panday, whom he dated for over two years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was all over the news a month ago after he was spotted biking around the city with a mystery girl. The girl was later revealed to be Malaysian model Chandni Bainz and reports claimed that the two have been in a relationship for quite some time now.

While Ishaan or Chandni never commented on their relationship, looks like the two are now ready to make it official in the public eye.

Ishaan seems to have found love once again in Chandni after his breakup with actress Ananya Panday, whom he dated for over two years.

Read Also
Who Is Chandni Bainz? All About Ishaan Khatter's Rumoured Girlfriend
article-image

Ishaan-Chandni make it official

On Friday night, Ishaan grabbed eyeballs after he was seen exiting his friend's engagement ceremony in the city with Chandni.

The two were seen holding hands as they walked out of the venue, and as soon as Ishaan spotted the paparazzi, he escorted Chandni to his car, being the gentleman that he is.

He was then seen posing solo for the shutterbugs while Chandni waited inside the car, and he then joined her inside, and the two zoomed off. The actor remained tightlipped when the paps quizzed him about his partner.

Fans of Ishaan were ecstatic to see him finally making his relationship public with Chandni. They even stated that the duo looked good together.

Read Also
'She Looks Angry': Did Sobhita Dhulipala IGNORE Ishaan Khatter During India Couture Week 2023 Ramp...
article-image

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in the film 'Pippa', which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The film is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, in which Ishaan will be seen playing the role of Brigadier Mehta.

Recently, the actor also revealed that he has bagged a key role in an international project, starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Read Also
Ishaan Khatter's Pippa will NOT release directly on OTT, theatrical release date to be announced...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Ishaan Khatter Makes Relationship Official With Malaysian Model Chandni Bainz

WATCH: Ishaan Khatter Makes Relationship Official With Malaysian Model Chandni Bainz

Ambani Clan Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja 

Ambani Clan Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hints At Skipping 'Little One' Parineeti Chopra's Wedding With Latest Post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hints At Skipping 'Little One' Parineeti Chopra's Wedding With Latest Post

Step Inside Sonakshi Sinha's Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With A Walk-In Closet 

Step Inside Sonakshi Sinha's Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With A Walk-In Closet 

Ishita Dutta On First Ganeshotsav With Baby Boy Vaayu: 'I Prayed For His Health & Happiness'

Ishita Dutta On First Ganeshotsav With Baby Boy Vaayu: 'I Prayed For His Health & Happiness'