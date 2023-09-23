WATCH: Ishaan Khatter Makes Relationship Official With Malaysian Model Chandni Bainz

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was all over the news a month ago after he was spotted biking around the city with a mystery girl. The girl was later revealed to be Malaysian model Chandni Bainz and reports claimed that the two have been in a relationship for quite some time now.

While Ishaan or Chandni never commented on their relationship, looks like the two are now ready to make it official in the public eye.

Ishaan seems to have found love once again in Chandni after his breakup with actress Ananya Panday, whom he dated for over two years.

Ishaan-Chandni make it official

On Friday night, Ishaan grabbed eyeballs after he was seen exiting his friend's engagement ceremony in the city with Chandni.

The two were seen holding hands as they walked out of the venue, and as soon as Ishaan spotted the paparazzi, he escorted Chandni to his car, being the gentleman that he is.

He was then seen posing solo for the shutterbugs while Chandni waited inside the car, and he then joined her inside, and the two zoomed off. The actor remained tightlipped when the paps quizzed him about his partner.

Fans of Ishaan were ecstatic to see him finally making his relationship public with Chandni. They even stated that the duo looked good together.

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in the film 'Pippa', which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The film is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, in which Ishaan will be seen playing the role of Brigadier Mehta.

Recently, the actor also revealed that he has bagged a key role in an international project, starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

