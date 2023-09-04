Who Is Chandni Bainz? All About Ishaan Khatter's Rumoured Girlfriend

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter seems to have found love once again after his breakup with Ananya Panday
A few days ago, the actor was seen biking around with a mystery girl holding him tight
And now, the mystery is finally solved as the girl is none other than model Chandni Bainz
Chandni is a Malaysian model and she is currently spending most of her time and working in India
The 21-year-old has acted in the Malaysian series Ghaib, and she moved to India during the pandemic to pursue a career in Bollywood
Ishaan and Chandni seem to be very much in love, however, they wish to keep their relationship under wraps for some time
Ishaan and Chandni reportedly started dating earlier this year and the latter has also met the actor's closest friends
Neither Ishaan nor Chandni have made their relationship official, however, the two follow each other on social media
Chandni has already worked in a couple of advertisements in India and it will be interesting to see if she gets her first Bollywood break opposite Ishaan himself
