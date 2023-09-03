Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 10 Best Films Of The Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
Khel Khel Mein (1975) Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Ajay Anand. The film also starred Neetu Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan.
Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) Rishi Kapoor plays Akbar Ilahabadi.
Karz (1980) Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a musician named Monty Oberoi.
Damini (1993) Rishi Kapoor was seen essaying the role of a rich businessman and industrialist named, Kedarnath Gupta.
Love Aaj Kal (2009) Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Veer Singh.
Do Dooni Chaar (2010) Rishi Kapoor played the role of a struggling math teacher named Santosh Duggal.
Agneepath (2012) Rishi Kapoor played the role of Rauf Lala, a drug lord.
D-Day (2013) Rishi Kapoor plays a negative character as Iqbal Seth Aka Goldman.
Kapoor & Sons (2016) Rishi Kapoor played the role of Amarjeet Kapoor, a 90-year-old grandfather.
102 Not Out (2018) Rishi Kapoor played the role of a 75-year-old unenthusiastic widower named Babulal Vakharia.
Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) Rishi Kapoor's last film saw him play the role of Brij Gopal Sharma, who decides to venture into other hobbies after his retirement.
Thanks For Reading!