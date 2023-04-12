Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor reveals the one piece of advice he would give his younger self, 'I will tell him to spend more time with his father Rishi Kapoor'

Ranbir Kapoor | Pic: Instagram/YRF

Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is known for playing the quintessential loverboy in most of his films. However, now the actor is married to Alia Bhatt in real life and he is quite content with being a family man. In a recent exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor opens up about his personal life. Excerpts:

How do you maintain your sanity while facing ups and downs in Bollywood?

Such ups and downs come in every individual’s life. You turn around to your family mostly depending on your loved ones. Sometimes, you become people’s strength. There were times when I had to be the strength for my family. It’s not because I’m born in a film family. I know in this industry what is success and failure for an actor. If my film is not releasing, I don't lose patience. I love acting and the daily process of going to work. Simple life, simple relationship, and just love your work.

Has your attitude changed towards parents after becoming one yourself?

Suddenly, I guess when you become a parent, your respect towards your parents also increases. I think my upbringing and the value system instilled by my parents, I will carry that in my children. It's a lifetime commitment. You aren't qualified but will become qualified.

You began your acting career in 2007 and are going strong till now. What are your thoughts on entertaining the audiences?

Nowadays, you cannot fool the audience. They come to know everything so it’s important you should reach the sets after prep. We are actors and we have to entertain the audience so they come and enjoy our films for three hours.

Have you inherited any religious thoughts from the late Rishi Kapoor?

I’m an intense human being and I believe in God. My father was very religious and pious. He would pray twice a day. While travelling by car, whenever he saw any small mandir, he would say, ‘jai’. Such things are instilled in you from your childhood days so you carry these traditions forward. We love our traditions, love our Gods and I'm like that only. I’m intense, but my personality is very chilled out.

You never had any eye contact with Rishi Kapoor. How was your equation with him?

Papa was very strict, but he was wonderful. It was because of him I got exposure to the world. He was the one who sent me abroad for further education thus I have received a huge learning both practical and education wise. Thanks to dad, I could learn the worldly things to a certain extent at least subconsciously.

What is one piece of advice you would like to give to the younger Ranbir?

I will tell him to spend more time with his father.

You are an actor, a son, a brother, a husband and now a father. How do you find time for yourself?

You feel overall you are doing better. But life is such that it is never going to be perfect. I don’t think I am a great son, a great husband, or a brother. But I think I have the desire to be better and that’s important as long as you are aware of it, you will be on the right track.