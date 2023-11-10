 Ananya Panday Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai On Dhanteras: 'To New Beginnings'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai On Dhanteras: 'To New Beginnings'

Ananya Panday Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai On Dhanteras: 'To New Beginnings'

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Ananya Panday Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai On Dhanteras: 'To New Beginnings' | Photo Via Instagram

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, n November 10, took to her social media handle to announce that she has purchased a new house for herself in Mumbai.

She wrote, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras."

Check it out:

Read Also
Ananya Panday Calls Her Relationship With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur 'Private & Special' On Koffee...
article-image

Earlier today, the actress attended Dhanteras Puja at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai with her boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo were seen twinning in yellow outfits and they exited the venue together in the car.

Ananya recently graced the third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 along with Sara Ali Khan. The Gehraiyaan actress indirectly confirmed her relationship with Aditya.

When Johar asked her on why she is not accepting her relationship with Kapur, she said, “Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it.”

Read Also
Ananya Panday Calls Her Relationship With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur 'Private & Special' On Koffee...
article-image

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Next, she will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled film and web series Call Me Bae.

Read Also
Inside Video: Ananya Panday Leans On Aditya Roy Kapur’s Shoulder, Holds His Arm At Dinner Date In...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ananya Panday Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai On Dhanteras: 'To New Beginnings'

Ananya Panday Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai On Dhanteras: 'To New Beginnings'

Sara Ali Khan Dazzles Like A Patakha In Gold Co-Ord Jacket Set

Sara Ali Khan Dazzles Like A Patakha In Gold Co-Ord Jacket Set

Ranbir Kapoor Refuses Prasad After Ganpati Puja, Video Goes Viral: 'Main Diet Par Hoon'

Ranbir Kapoor Refuses Prasad After Ganpati Puja, Video Goes Viral: 'Main Diet Par Hoon'

'Kya Jodi Hai': Netizens REACT To Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Diwali Photo Ahead Of Tiger 3 Release

'Kya Jodi Hai': Netizens REACT To Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Diwali Photo Ahead Of Tiger 3 Release

In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra Attend Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja

In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra Attend Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja