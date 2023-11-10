Ananya Panday Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai On Dhanteras: 'To New Beginnings' | Photo Via Instagram

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, n November 10, took to her social media handle to announce that she has purchased a new house for herself in Mumbai.

She wrote, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras."

Check it out:

Earlier today, the actress attended Dhanteras Puja at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai with her boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo were seen twinning in yellow outfits and they exited the venue together in the car.

Ananya recently graced the third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 along with Sara Ali Khan. The Gehraiyaan actress indirectly confirmed her relationship with Aditya.

When Johar asked her on why she is not accepting her relationship with Kapur, she said, “Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it.”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Next, she will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled film and web series Call Me Bae.

