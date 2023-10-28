Inside Video: Ananya Panday Leans On Aditya Roy Kapur’s Shoulder, Holds His Arm At Dinner Date In Mumbai |

Love is in the air for actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday as the hottest couple of B-town was spotted once again for a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. The duo twinned in black as they were photographed by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Juhu. However, what grabbed eyeballs is an inside video that is being circulated across social media which shows Ananya leaning on Aditya’s shoulder holding his arm.

Watch the video below.

While Aditya and Ananya have been mum about their relationship, they have been spotted on several occasions such as returning from a holiday, dinner dates, movie screenings, as well as parties of closest friends.

Previously, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ananya revealed she finds Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar asked about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating commenced last year after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the web series 'Call Me Bae' which marks her OTT debut. In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices, and discovers who she is. It is directed by Collin D'Cunha. She also has director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'.