Ananya Panday REACTS To Buzz About Her Affair With Aditya Roy Kapur: 'Part And Parcel Of Being An Actor'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying the success of Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, recently reacted to the buzz about her dating life. Ananya is reportedly in a relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

In one of her latest interviews with ETimes, Ananya said she wants privacy, however, it is a part and parcel of being in the film industry.

Ananya said, "I feel it is a part and parcel of being an actor. Ayushmann and I kept saying during promotions that it is a double edged sword because you grow up wanting to be an actor, wanting people to recognise you, talk about you. But then again, you also want your privacy. So it's our job to protect it."

Rumours of Ananya and Aditya's relationship have been doing the rounds for quite some time, however, they have remained tight-lipped about it. The actors are often spotted together at public places.

Earlier this month, they were spotted together at Goa airport as they returned from their holiday. Aditya also attended the screening of his ladylove Ananya's recently released movie, Dream Girl 2.

Earlier, Aditya and Ananya were also spotted vacationing in Spain and attending a concert together. Not just that, the two also clicked together in Portugal.

Rumours of the two dating first went viral after Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan' that he had spotted the two "chilling together" at one of his parties.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Aditya, on the other hand, has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan.